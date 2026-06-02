Dylan Crews News: Rejoining lineup Tuesday

Crews (hand) is starting in right field and batting sixth Tuesday against the Marlins, Mark Zuckerman of NatsJournal.com reports.

Crews sat out the past two games after being hit by a pitch on the hand Saturday, but he's back in action Tuesday after the swelling in his hand subsided. Since being called up by Washington in mid-May, the 24-year-old is slashing .220/.256/.317 with one home run and one steal in 43 plate appearances.