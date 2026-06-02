Dylan Crews News: Rejoins lineup Tuesday
Crews (hand) is starting in right field and batting sixth Tuesday against the Marlins, Mark Zuckerman of NatsJournal.com reports.
Crews sat out the past two games after being hit by a pitch on the hand Saturday, but he's back in action Tuesday after the swelling in his hand subsided. Since being called up by Washington in mid-May, the 24-year-old is slashing .220/.256/.317 with one home run and one steal in 43 plate appearances.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dylan Crews See More
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target3 days ago
-
MLB Waiver Wire
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets5 days ago
-
NL FAAB Factor
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week9 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target10 days ago
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 2637 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dylan Crews See More