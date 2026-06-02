Dylan Crews headshot

Dylan Crews News: Rejoins lineup Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 2, 2026

Crews (hand) is starting in right field and batting sixth Tuesday against the Marlins, Mark Zuckerman of NatsJournal.com reports.

Crews sat out the past two games after being hit by a pitch on the hand Saturday, but he's back in action Tuesday after the swelling in his hand subsided. Since being called up by Washington in mid-May, the 24-year-old is slashing .220/.256/.317 with one home run and one steal in 43 plate appearances.

Dylan Crews
Washington Nationals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dylan Crews See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dylan Crews See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
3 days ago
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets
MLB
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets
Author Image
Kyle Behrens
5 days ago
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Halterman
9 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
10 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 26
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 26
Author Image
Chris Morgan
37 days ago