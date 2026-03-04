Dylan Crews News: Rejoins spring lineup

Crews (thumb) will start in center field and bat sixth in Wednesday's exhibition versus Team Venezuela.

Crews injured his left thumb during live batting practice Saturday, but after three days off to let the bruised digit heal, he's made enough progress to rejoin the Nationals' spring lineup. Through his first four Grapefruit League games, the 24-year-old has gone 1-for-9 with a 1:3 BB:K, two runs and one RBI.