Dylan Crews News: Sent to Triple-A

The Nationals assigned Crews to Triple-A Rochester on Friday.

Crews is slated to open the season in the minor leagues, which is a disappointing outcome for fantasy managers who had taken a late-round swing on the talented 24-year-old or had shares of him in Dynasty. Crews has slashed .103/.206/.103 with 11 strikeouts and four walks drawn during spring training. The move leaves Daylen Lile and Joey Wiemer as the Nationals' top right field options.