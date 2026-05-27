Dylan Crews News: Taking seat Wednesday
Crews is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Guardians.
For the first time since being called up from Triple-A Rochester on May 19, Crews will head to the bench while the Nationals go with Daylen Lile, Jacob Young and James Wood as their starters in the outfield and Jose Tena as their designated hitter. Crews has gotten on base in each of his first eight contests with Washington, slashing .242/.265/.364 with a solo home run, a stolen base and an additional run.
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