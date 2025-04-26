Dylan Crews News: Three hits, triple in win
Crews went 3-for-4 with a triple and three runs scored in Friday's 5-4 win over the Mets.
Crews got the Nats rally started in the ninth with a leadoff triple off Ryne Stanek, eventually scoring the tying run on Jose Tena's single. After a slow start to the year, Crews now has hits in nine of his last ten games -- he's gone 13-for-37 (.351) with a 1.044 OPS in that span. Overall, the 23-year-old outfielder is slashing .214/.241/.357 with three homers, five RBI, 16 runs scored and six steals across 87 plate appearances this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now