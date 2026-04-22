Dylan Dodd headshot

Dylan Dodd Injury: Bound for IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 22, 2026

Atlanta will place Dodd on the 15-day injured list Thursday with a back strain, Barrett Sallee of 680 The Fan Atlanta reports.

Dodd was summoned from Triple-A Gwinnett on Tuesday and gave up an earned run in his appearance against Washington, but he seems to have come away from his outing with a back issue. He'll spend at least a couple of weeks on the injured list as a result, and Carlos Carrasco will come up from Triple-A to round out Atlanta's bullpen.

Dylan Dodd
Atlanta Braves
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dylan Dodd See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dylan Dodd See More
Collette Calls: Early Potpourri
MLB
Collette Calls: Early Potpourri
Author Image
Jason Collette
8 days ago
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
9 days ago
Collette Calls: Next Man Up?
MLB
Collette Calls: Next Man Up?
Author Image
Jason Collette
274 days ago
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
August 11, 2024
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: IL List Continues to Mount for Atlanta
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: IL List Continues to Mount for Atlanta
Author Image
Jeff Stotts
July 22, 2024