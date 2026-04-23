Dylan Dodd Injury: Officially placed on injured list
Atlanta placed Dodd on the 15-day injured list Thursday with left thoracic spine inflammation.
Atlanta has not provided a timetable for Dodd's return, but the nature of the injury suggests it could be a longer than minimum stay on the IL for the lefty. Dodd has been effective in two relief outings with the big club this season, allowing one run with a 4:1 K:BB over four innings.
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