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Dylan Dodd Injury: Officially placed on injured list

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2026

Atlanta placed Dodd on the 15-day injured list Thursday with left thoracic spine inflammation.

Atlanta has not provided a timetable for Dodd's return, but the nature of the injury suggests it could be a longer than minimum stay on the IL for the lefty. Dodd has been effective in two relief outings with the big club this season, allowing one run with a 4:1 K:BB over four innings.

Dylan Dodd
Atlanta Braves
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