Dylan Dodd Injury: Set to launch rehab assignment
Dodd (back) is expected to begin a minor-league rehab assignment with Triple-A Gwinnett in the coming days, Lindsay Crosby of BravesToday.com reports.
Dodd has been on the 15-day injured list since April 23 while recovering from left thoracic spine inflammation, but southpaw now appears to be nearing a return to action. Dodd has made two appearances with Atlanta this season, giving up one run on three hits and a walk while striking out four batters over four innings.
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