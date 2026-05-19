Dylan Dodd headshot

Dylan Dodd News: Back from injured list

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 19, 2026

Atlanta reinstated Dodd (back) from the 15-day injured list Tuesday.

The left-hander has been on the shelf nearly a month due to left thoracic spine inflammation, but he's ready to rejoin the active roster after a three-appearance rehab assignment with Triple-A Gwinnett. Dodd allowed one earned run with a 4:1 K:BB over four innings for Atlanta prior to the injury and should work as a middle reliever that can also provide some length out of the bullpen.

Dylan Dodd
Atlanta Braves
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dylan Dodd See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dylan Dodd See More
Collette Calls: Early Potpourri
MLB
Collette Calls: Early Potpourri
Author Image
Jason Collette
35 days ago
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
36 days ago
Collette Calls: Next Man Up?
MLB
Collette Calls: Next Man Up?
Author Image
Jason Collette
301 days ago
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
August 11, 2024
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: IL List Continues to Mount for Atlanta
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: IL List Continues to Mount for Atlanta
Author Image
Jeff Stotts
July 22, 2024