Dylan Dodd News: Back from injured list
Atlanta reinstated Dodd (back) from the 15-day injured list Tuesday.
The left-hander has been on the shelf nearly a month due to left thoracic spine inflammation, but he's ready to rejoin the active roster after a three-appearance rehab assignment with Triple-A Gwinnett. Dodd allowed one earned run with a 4:1 K:BB over four innings for Atlanta prior to the injury and should work as a middle reliever that can also provide some length out of the bullpen.
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