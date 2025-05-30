Dylan Dodd News: Back in majors

Atlanta recalled Dodd from Triple-A Gwinnett on Friday.

Dodd was optioned after firing a scoreless two-thirds of an inning during Thursday's doubleheader, but he'll instead stick with the big club as bullpen depth for the weekend series against the Red Sox. It may not be a lengthy stay in the majors for the left-hander, since Atlanta will have to fill AJ Smith-Shawver's (elbow) rotation spot early next week.