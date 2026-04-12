Dylan Dodd News: Called up Sunday

Atlanta recalled Dodd from Triple-A Gwinnett on Sunday, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

The left-hander has spent the first few weeks of the season at Triple-A and will now receive his first look in the majors of 2026. Dodd made 28 relief appearances for Atlanta last season and pitched well with a 3.60 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 30:5 K:BB over 35 innings.