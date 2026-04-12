Dylan Dodd News: Logs three-inning save
Dodd picked up the save Sunday against the Guardians. He allowed a hit and no walks while striking out two over three scoreless innings.
After six strong innings from Chris Sale, Dodd entered in the seventh frame and finished off Atlanta's lopsided win with a three-inning save. It marked the 27-year-old's first big-league outing of the season after being recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett prior to Sunday's game. He made 28 relief appearances for Atlanta last season and pitched effectively, posting a 3.60 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and a 30:5 K:BB across 35 innings.
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