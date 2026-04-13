Dylan Dodd News: Optioned after three-inning save
Atlanta optioned Dodd to Triple-A Gwinnett on Monday.
Dodd spun three scoreless frames to pick up a save in Sunday's win over the Guardians, but Atlanta will send him down and replace him with a fresh bullpen arm. The lefty should get another chance with the big club later this summer.
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