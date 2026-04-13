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Dylan Dodd News: Optioned after three-inning save

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2026

Atlanta optioned Dodd to Triple-A Gwinnett on Monday.

Dodd spun three scoreless frames to pick up a save in Sunday's win over the Guardians, but Atlanta will send him down and replace him with a fresh bullpen arm. The lefty should get another chance with the big club later this summer.

Dylan Dodd
Atlanta Braves
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