Dylan Dodd News: Starting 2026 at Triple-A
Atlanta optioned Dodd to Triple-A Gwinnett on Friday.
Dodd appeared in 28 games out of the bullpen last year for Atlanta, but he'll begin the 2026 campaign at Triple-A. The 27-year-old left-hander posted a 3.00 ERA across nine innings during spring training.
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