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Dylan Dodd News: Starting 2026 at Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2026

Atlanta optioned Dodd to Triple-A Gwinnett on Friday.

Dodd appeared in 28 games out of the bullpen last year for Atlanta, but he'll begin the 2026 campaign at Triple-A. The 27-year-old left-hander posted a 3.00 ERA across nine innings during spring training.

Dylan Dodd
Atlanta Braves
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