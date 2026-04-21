Dylan Dodd News: Summoned from minors
Atlanta recalled Dodd from Triple-A Gwinnett on Tuesday.
Dodd picked up a three-inning save in his lone appearance out off the Atlanta bullpen earlier this month. He'll provide the team's relief corps with some length.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dylan Dodd See More
-
Collette Calls
Collette Calls: Early Potpourri7 days ago
-
Closer Carousel
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?8 days ago
-
Collette Calls
Collette Calls: Next Man Up?273 days ago
-
NL FAAB Factor
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the WeekAugust 11, 2024
-
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: IL List Continues to Mount for AtlantaJuly 22, 2024
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dylan Dodd See More