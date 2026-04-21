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Dylan Dodd News: Summoned from minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2026

Atlanta recalled Dodd from Triple-A Gwinnett on Tuesday.

Dodd picked up a three-inning save in his lone appearance out off the Atlanta bullpen earlier this month. He'll provide the team's relief corps with some length.

Dylan Dodd
Atlanta Braves
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