Dylan Lee News: Locked into setup role
Lee will begin the season as one of the primary setup men ahead of closer Raisel Iglesias in the Atlanta bullpen, Justin Toscano of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Pierce Johnson will be the team's main right-handed setup option, while Lee and Aaron Bummer will handle high-leverage innings from the left side. Lee has cruised through camp, posting a 7:1 K:BB through five Grapefruit League innings, and he could be poised to shatter his previous career high of nine holds, set in 2022 and tied in 2024.
