Dylan Lee

Dylan Lee News: Locked into setup role

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 18, 2025 at 8:52am

Lee will begin the season as one of the primary setup men ahead of closer Raisel Iglesias in the Atlanta bullpen, Justin Toscano of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Pierce Johnson will be the team's main right-handed setup option, while Lee and Aaron Bummer will handle high-leverage innings from the left side. Lee has cruised through camp, posting a 7:1 K:BB through five Grapefruit League innings, and he could be poised to shatter his previous career high of nine holds, set in 2022 and tied in 2024.

Dylan Lee
Atlanta Braves
