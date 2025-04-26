Dylan Lee News: Notches first save

Lee pitched a perfect inning to earn the save in Saturday's 8-7 extra-inning win over Arizona.

This was Lee's sixth straight scoreless outing, spanning 6.2 innings. During that time, he's taken a blown save -- by allowing an inherited runner to score on a wild pitch -- while adding a hold and a win. Overall, Lee has been steady as he works up the ranks in Atlanta's bullpen hierarchy. The left-hander has a 2.19 ERA, 0.89 WHIP and 10:5 K:BB with a 1-1 record, one save, three holds and two blown saves over 12.1 innings. Raisel Iglesias is still the closer but has shown some significant inconsistency early in 2025, so Lee could be a closing option if Atlanta pivots to a committee approach at some point this season.