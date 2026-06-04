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Dylan Lee News: Snags 11th hold

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 4, 2026

Lee walked one and struck out one in a scoreless seventh inning Wednesday to record his 11th hold of the season in a win over the Blue Jays.

The 31-year-old leads Atlanta in holds, and he's already got his career high of 19 in his sights. Lee is tracking toward the best season of his MLB career, producing a 1.26 ERA, 0.63 WHIP and 35:4 K:BB through 29 appearances and 28.2 innings as the primary left-handed setup man for closer Raisel Iglesias.

Dylan Lee
Atlanta Braves
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