Dylan Moore Injury: Managing foot injury

Phillies manager Rob Thomson said Moore was lifted from Wednesday's 3-2 loss to Atlanta in the top of the fifth inning due to a bruised foot, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

Thomson downplayed any concern about the injury, noting that Moore was removed from the game mostly as a precaution shortly after fouling a ball off his foot. The 33-year-old signed a minor-league deal with the Phillies over the winter and is in the mix for a utility spot on the Opening Day roster.