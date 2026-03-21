Dylan Moore Injury: Signs MLB deal with Phillies
Moore (foot) signed a major-league contract with the Phillies on Saturday, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports.
Moore triggered an opt-out clause in his minor-league deal with the Phillies on Thursday, which gave the club 48 hours to add him to their 40-man roster before he entered free agency. Now that the two sides have agreed to a major-league deal, Moore will remain in the organization and is expected to be part of Philadelphia's Opening Day bench. The 33-year-old utility man has posted a .566 OPS with six RBI, four runs scored and two steals through 38 plate appearances in spring training.
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