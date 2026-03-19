Dylan Moore Injury: Triggers opt-out clause
Moore (foot) exercised the opt-out clause in his minor-league contract Thursday, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports.
The Phillies will have 48 hours to add Moore to their 40-man roster or he'll become a free agent Saturday. Moore was removed from Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against Atlanta with a bruised foot, but manager Rob Thomson downplayed the injury after the contest. The 33-year-old Moore has slashed .172/.265/.207 with one extra-base hit, four RBI, four runs scored, two stolen bases and a 3:8 BB:K across 34 plate appearances this spring. He's competing for a utility job.
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