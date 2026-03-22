Dylan Moore News: Back in lineup Sunday
Moore (foot) will start at second base and bat ninth in Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Yankees.
Moore was removed from an exhibition game Wednesday due to a bruised foot, but after coming off the bench and playing three innings at first base in Friday's 4-4 tie with the Tigers and now returning to the lineup Sunday, his availability for the start of the season is no longer in question. The 33-year-old had been attending spring training as a non-roster invitee but has already secured his spot on the Opening Day squad after the Phillies signed him to a one-year contract earlier Sunday.
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