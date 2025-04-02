Dylan Moore News: Cracks first homer of 2025

Moore went 1-for-1 with two walks and a solo home run in Wednesday's 3-2 win over Detroit.

Moore smacked an 87 mph slider off Tarik Skubal deep to right field in what was ultimately the game-winning home run. Two of Moore's three starts have come at second base, and his versatility to serve in the infield and outfield should allow him to see regular playing time in 2025.