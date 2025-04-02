Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Dylan Moore headshot

Dylan Moore News: Cracks first homer of 2025

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 2, 2025

Moore went 1-for-1 with two walks and a solo home run in Wednesday's 3-2 win over Detroit.

Moore smacked an 87 mph slider off Tarik Skubal deep to right field in what was ultimately the game-winning home run. Two of Moore's three starts have come at second base, and his versatility to serve in the infield and outfield should allow him to see regular playing time in 2025.

Dylan Moore
Seattle Mariners
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now