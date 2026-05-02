Dylan Moore News: DFA'd by Philadelphia
The Phillies designated Moore for assignment Saturday, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.
The move corresponds with the Phillies activating J.T. Realmuto (back) from the 10-day injured list. Moore signed a major-league deal with the Phillies in March after initially triggering an opt-out clause in the minor-league contract he signed with the team. He served mostly in a reserve role for the Phillies and has yet to record a hit across 15 plate appearances this season. It remains to be seen whether Moore opts to stick around in the minors or explore his options elsewhere in free agency, assuming he does not get claimed off waivers.
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