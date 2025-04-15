Dylan Moore News: Knocks two homers

Moore went 3-for-5 with two home runs and four RBI in Tuesday's loss to Cincinnati.

Moore popped a leadoff homer before adding an RBI single in the second inning. He capped off his day with a two-run shot in the fifth, but unfortunately for Seattle, his four-RBI day was the only offense in the 8-4 loss. Moore's big night boosted his slash line to .306/.375/.639 with four home runs and six RBI through 40 plate appearances.