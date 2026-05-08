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Dylan Moore News: Outrighted to Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 8, 2026

The Phillies outrighted Moore to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Friday.

Moore passed through waivers unclaimed after being scrubbed from the Phillies' 40-man roster, and he will remain in the organization as utility depth. The 33-year-old went hitless in 15 plate appearances during his limited chances with Philadelphia.

Dylan Moore
Philadelphia Phillies
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