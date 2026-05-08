Dylan Moore News: Outrighted to Triple-A
The Phillies outrighted Moore to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Friday.
Moore passed through waivers unclaimed after being scrubbed from the Phillies' 40-man roster, and he will remain in the organization as utility depth. The 33-year-old went hitless in 15 plate appearances during his limited chances with Philadelphia.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dylan Moore See More
-
Collette Calls
Collette Calls: 2026 AL West Bold Predictions101 days ago
-
Collette Calls
Collette Calls: Pitching Bold Predictions 2025 Review205 days ago
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: Spring Training Contact Rate210 days ago
-
Collette Calls
Collette Calls: Hitting Bold Prediction Reviews212 days ago
-
The Z Files
The Z Files: Underdog Fantasy MLB Postseason Contest Primer230 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dylan Moore See More