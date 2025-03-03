Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Dylan Moore headshot

Dylan Moore News: Sluggish start in spring training

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2025

Moore went 0-for-3 in Monday's Cactus League game against Cleveland and is now 0-for-14 during spring training.

It's been a sluggish start to the spring for Moore, who is auditioning for the gig as Seattle's primary second baseman in 2025. Jorge Polanco is set to move to third base following the departure of Josh Rojas this past offseason, clearing up plenty of reps at the keystone. Moore has position eligibility in fantasy leagues essentially across the entire diamond and is capable of stealing bases in bunches when given consistent at-bats, so he remains a late-round flier in drafts this spring.

Dylan Moore
Seattle Mariners
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now