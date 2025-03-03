Dylan Moore News: Sluggish start in spring training

Moore went 0-for-3 in Monday's Cactus League game against Cleveland and is now 0-for-14 during spring training.

It's been a sluggish start to the spring for Moore, who is auditioning for the gig as Seattle's primary second baseman in 2025. Jorge Polanco is set to move to third base following the departure of Josh Rojas this past offseason, clearing up plenty of reps at the keystone. Moore has position eligibility in fantasy leagues essentially across the entire diamond and is capable of stealing bases in bunches when given consistent at-bats, so he remains a late-round flier in drafts this spring.