Dylan Moore News: Slugs fifth homer

Moore went 2-for-5 with a solo homer in Sunday's 8-3 victory of the Blue Jays.

The Seattle utility man drew the start at shortstop and occupied the leadoff spot. Moore popped a 364-foot solo shot off Easton Lucas on the third pitch of the game to give the Mariners the lead. Moore is enjoying a scorching start this season, slashing .316/.371/.596 with five homers, 12 runs scored and seven RBI while going 5-for-9 on steal attempts.