Dylan Ray News: Sent to minor-league camp

The Diamondbacks optioned Ray to minor-league camp Thursday, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Ray was added to Arizona's 40-man roster this offseason but never had a real chance to crack the Opening Day roster. The 24-year-old permitted four runs (two earned) with a 2:2 K:BB over 1.1 frames in his lone Cactus League appearance. Ray will open the 2026 season in the Triple-A Reno rotation.