Dylan Smith News: Back to majors

The Giants recalled Smith from Triple-A Sacramento on Wednesday, reports Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle.

Smith will rejoin San Francisco after completing just one appearance back on May 10 for the big-league club. In Triple-A, the 26-year-old posted a 3.98 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 23:10 K:BB. The right-hander will replace Matt Gage in the bullpen as he heads to the 15-day IL.