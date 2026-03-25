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Dylan Smith News: DFA'd by Detroit

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2026

The Tigers designated Smith for assignment Wednesday.

The right-hander was optioned to Triple-A Toledo in early March and is now losing his place on the 40-man roster. Smith made his MLB debut with seven relief appearances for the Tigers last year and pitched well, posting a 1.38 ERA and 0.85 WHIP despite a 4:5 K:BB.

Dylan Smith
Detroit Tigers
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