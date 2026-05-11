Dylan Smith News: Optioned to Triple-A
The Giants optioned Smith to Triple-A Sacramento on Monday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Smith had just been recalled Sunday and turned in a scoreless relief outing. He'll return to Sacramento, where he's given up just three earned runs with 15 strikeouts across 12.2 innings.
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