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Dylan Smith News: Optioned to Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2026

The Giants optioned Smith to Triple-A Sacramento on Monday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Smith had just been recalled Sunday and turned in a scoreless relief outing. He'll return to Sacramento, where he's given up just three earned runs with 15 strikeouts across 12.2 innings.

Dylan Smith
San Francisco Giants
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