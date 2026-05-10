Dylan Smith News: Promoted Sunday

The Giants recalled Smith from Triple-A Sacramento on Sunday.

The right-hander was acquired from the Tigers in late March and will now get his first look in the big leagues with the Giants. Smith had a 1.38 ERA, 0.85 WHIP and 4:5 K:BB over seven appearances in his first taste of the big leagues last year, and he's given up just three earned runs with 15 strikeouts across 12.2 innings to begin this season at Sacramento.