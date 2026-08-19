Dylan Smith News: Secures two-inning save

Smith earned the save in Wednesday's 1-0 win over the Guardians, allowing one hit and no walks while striking out five over two scoreless innings.

Smith entered with a one-run lead in the eighth inning and was dominant, throwing 22 of 30 pitches for strikes to earn his third save of the campaign. The 26-year-old has now converted two of three save chances since taking over as the Giants' closer and has posted a 3.24 ERA through eight August appearances. On the season, he owns three saves and six holds while posting a 2.73 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 33:12 K:BB across 26.1 innings.