Dylan Smith News: Secures two-inning save
Smith earned the save in Wednesday's 1-0 win over the Guardians, allowing one hit and no walks while striking out five over two scoreless innings.
Smith entered with a one-run lead in the eighth inning and was dominant, throwing 22 of 30 pitches for strikes to earn his third save of the campaign. The 26-year-old has now converted two of three save chances since taking over as the Giants' closer and has posted a 3.24 ERA through eight August appearances. On the season, he owns three saves and six holds while posting a 2.73 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 33:12 K:BB across 26.1 innings.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dylan Smith See More
-
Closer Carousel
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?3 days ago
-
Closer Carousel
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?6 days ago
-
NL FAAB Factor
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week11 days ago
-
Closer Carousel
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?13 days ago
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: Trade Deadline Winners and Losers14 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dylan Smith See More