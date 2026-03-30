Dylan Smith News: Traded to Giants
The Giants acquired Smith from the Tigers on Monday in exchange for cash considerations.
Smith had been removed from the Tigers' 40-man roster last week and is now on the move to a new organization. The 25-year-old reliever has minor-league options and has been assigned to Triple-A Sacramento.
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