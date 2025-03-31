Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Easton Lucas headshot

Easton Lucas News: Could start Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2025

The Blue Jays could start Lucas on Wednesday versus the Nationals, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

Kevin Gausman is currently penciled in for Wednesday, but they could push him back to Friday if Lucas isn't needed in relief prior to Wednesday. The Blue Jays are in need of a fill-in starter for Max Scherzer (thumb), and it seems they're leaning toward Lucas over Yariel Rodriguez.

Easton Lucas
Toronto Blue Jays
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now