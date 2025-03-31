Easton Lucas News: Could start Wednesday
The Blue Jays could start Lucas on Wednesday versus the Nationals, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.
Kevin Gausman is currently penciled in for Wednesday, but they could push him back to Friday if Lucas isn't needed in relief prior to Wednesday. The Blue Jays are in need of a fill-in starter for Max Scherzer (thumb), and it seems they're leaning toward Lucas over Yariel Rodriguez.
