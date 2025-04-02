Easton Lucas News: Earns win in first MLB start

Lucas (1-0) picked up the win against the Nationals on Wednesday. He allowed one hit and two walks while striking out three across five scoreless innings.

With Max Scherzer (thumb) on the IL, Lucas was given the ball Wednesday for his first major-league start. Despite being limited to bullpen work for most of his career, Lucas managed to reach five innings to qualify for the win, tossing 74 pitches (45 strikes) while generating 11 whiffs. Given his strong outing, it wouldn't be surprising to see Lucas get another turn in the rotation, which is lined up for next week against the Red Sox at Fenway Park.