Easton Lucas headshot

Easton Lucas News: Getting another start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2025

The Blue Jays list Lucas as their probable starter for Monday's game against the Red Sox at Fenway Park.

Lucas entered the rotation last Wednesday as a replacement for the injured Max Scherzer (thumb) and turned some heads in his first MLB start. He completed five innings en route to scooping up a win against the Nationals, striking out three batters in the process while allowing just three baserunners. The 28-year-old southpaw tentatively lines up for a two-start week; after Monday's outing, he's on track to face the Orioles on the road Saturday.

Easton Lucas
Toronto Blue Jays
