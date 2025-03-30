Fantasy Baseball
Easton Lucas

Easton Lucas News: Summoned from Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2025

The Blue Jays recalled Lucas from Triple-A Buffalo on Sunday.

Lucas had been scheduled to start for Buffalo on Sunday, but he'll instead join the Blue Jays to provide some length out of the bullpen. Max Scherzer (thumb) was placd on the 15-day injured list in a corresponding move, but the Blue Jays a likely to turn to Yariel Rodriguez rather than Lucas to fill the opening in the rotation.

Easton Lucas
Toronto Blue Jays
More Stats & News
