Easton Lucas News: Summoned from Triple-A
The Blue Jays recalled Lucas from Triple-A Buffalo on Sunday.
Lucas had been scheduled to start for Buffalo on Sunday, but he'll instead join the Blue Jays to provide some length out of the bullpen. Max Scherzer (thumb) was placd on the 15-day injured list in a corresponding move, but the Blue Jays a likely to turn to Yariel Rodriguez rather than Lucas to fill the opening in the rotation.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now