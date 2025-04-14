Easton Lucas News: Tagged with eight runs

Lucas (2-1) yielded eight runs on six hits and four walks over five innings Monday, striking out three and taking a loss against Atlanta.

Lucas was taken deep three times Monday, starting with Sean Murphy's two-run shot in the first inning before Austin Riley went deep twice. Lucas threw 10.1 scoreless frames in his first two starts before this brutal performance. His ERA jumped to 4.70 with a 14:7 K:BB through 15.1 frames. Lucas is currently lined up to face the Mariners at home this weekend.