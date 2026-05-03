Easton McGee News: Sent back to Triple-A
The Brewers optioned McGee to Triple-A Nashville on Sunday.
McGee will cede his spot on the active roster to right-hander Logan Henderson, who was recalled from Triple-A ahead of his start in Sunday's series finale in Washington. After being called up from Triple-A on Friday, McGee tossed a scoreless inning out of the bullpen in his lone appearance during his two-day stint with the big club.
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