Eddie Rosario

Eddie Rosario News: Designated for assignment

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2025

The Dodgers designated Rosario for assignment Sunday, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

The veteran outfielder joined the big-league roster Friday with Shohei Ohtani landing on the paternity list, but it will be a short stay in the majors with Ohtani rejoining the club Sunday. Rosario went 1-for-4 with a double in his two games with the team. Assuming he passes through waivers unclaimed, he could elect free agency or return to Triple-A Oklahoma City, where he has a .948 OPS through 14 contests this year.

