Eddie Rosario News: Designated for assignment

The Dodgers designated Rosario for assignment Sunday, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

The veteran outfielder joined the big-league roster Friday with Shohei Ohtani landing on the paternity list, but it will be a short stay in the majors with Ohtani rejoining the club Sunday. Rosario went 1-for-4 with a double in his two games with the team. Assuming he passes through waivers unclaimed, he could elect free agency or return to Triple-A Oklahoma City, where he has a .948 OPS through 14 contests this year.