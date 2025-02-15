Eddie Rosario News: Lands in Los Angeles

Rosario signed a minor-league contract with the Dodgers on Saturday, Ari Alexander of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Rosario endured the worst season of his MLB career last year, slashing .175/.215/.316 with 35 RBI and nine stolen bases across 319 plate appearances between Washington in Atlanta. He'll now look to bounce back in the Dodgers' farm system, though the amount of talent Los Angeles has on its big-league roster doesn't bode well for Rosario's chances of getting reps in the majors.