Eddys Leonard News: Outrighted to Triple-A
Leonard was outrighted to Triple-A Sacramento on Friday after clearing waivers, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Leonard was DFA'd by the Giants on Tuesday and will remain in the organization in Triple-A. He's spent most of the season in Triple-A, where he has an .870 OPS with 16 home runs and 51 RBI over 321 plate appearances.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Eddys Leonard See More
-
NL FAAB Factor
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week6 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target7 days ago
-
Farm Futures
Farm Futures: Rookie Hitter Rankings 2.0February 7, 2024
-
Minor League Barometer
Minor League Barometer: Risers & FallersAugust 28, 2023
-
Farm Futures
MLB: Notable Assignments for NL ProspectsApril 15, 2022
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Eddys Leonard See More