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Eddys Leonard News: Outrighted to Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 14, 2026

Leonard was outrighted to Triple-A Sacramento on Friday after clearing waivers, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Leonard was DFA'd by the Giants on Tuesday and will remain in the organization in Triple-A. He's spent most of the season in Triple-A, where he has an .870 OPS with 16 home runs and 51 RBI over 321 plate appearances.

Eddys Leonard
San Francisco Giants
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