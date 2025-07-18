Edgar Quero News: Blasts second career home run
Quero went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a double, a walk, and an additional run scored in Friday's 10-1 win over the Pirates.
The 22-year-old rookie got the White Sox on the board early, launching a 391-foot solo shot off Bailey Falter in the first inning for his second career MLB home run. He later added a double in the seventh, marking his third career multi-extra-base-hit game. Quero has found success at the plate recently, going 6-for-21 (.286) with two homers over his last seven contests while continuing to earn opportunities in the middle of Chicago's lineup
