Edgar Quero News: Bound for big leagues

The White Sox plan to promote Quero from Triple-A Charlotte on Thursday, Francys Romero of BeisbolFR.com reports.

One of the top prospects in the White Sox's farm system, Quero has slashed .333/.444/.412 with one home run, four RBI and nine runs scored across 63 plate appearances in Triple-A this season. The 22-year-old backstop will now get his first taste of the big leagues with Chicago, where he could get the chance to play on a near-everyday basis between catcher and designated hitter.