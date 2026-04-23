Edgar Quero News: Day off Thursday
Quero isn't in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Diamondbacks.
Quero will grab a seat on the bench Thursday after going 0-for-7 with two walks and two RBI over his last three games. Reese McGuire will handle catching duties instead and bat ninth.
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