Edgar Quero headshot

Edgar Quero News: Day off Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2026

Quero isn't in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Diamondbacks.

Quero will grab a seat on the bench Thursday after going 0-for-7 with two walks and two RBI over his last three games. Reese McGuire will handle catching duties instead and bat ninth.

Edgar Quero
Chicago White Sox
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