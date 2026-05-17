Edgar Quero headshot

Edgar Quero News: Delivers walk-off blast

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 17, 2026

Quero went 3-for-5 with a home run, three RBI and two runs scored in Sunday's 9-8 win over the Cubs.

Quero drove in a run with an RBI single in the second inning before delivering the biggest swing of the game in the 10th. With one out, a runner on and the White Sox trailing by one, the 23-year-old catcher launched a walk-off two-run homer off Ryan Rolison for his first long ball of the season. Entering Sunday, Quero had struggled badly at the plate, slashing just .151/.248/.163 with one double and seven RBI across 31 games.

Edgar Quero
Chicago White Sox
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