Edgar Quero News: Even reps at catcher unlikely

Quero is likely to get the majority of his starts at catcher against left-handed pitching, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

While manager Will Venable stopped short of calling the White Sox's catcher situation a straight platoon, he did acknowledge that Kyle Teel will start behind the plate against most right-handed pitching. That leaves Quero on the short end of playing time, though he's also likely to get at least some plate appearances at DH. While the playing time situation is a bit murky, Queto has picked up nine hits across his first 17 at-bats -- three of which have gone for extra bases -- early in Cactus League action, after working at Driveline to improve his swing this winter.